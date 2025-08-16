  • Menu
India’s future depends on youth: Dr Tippareddy

Tirupati: Dr BR Ambedkar Global Law College celebrated 79th Independence Day with Chairman Dr Ramasani Tippareddy hoisting the flag on Friday. He said India is moving towards global leadership and stressed the role of youth in realising Atmanirbhar Bharat. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Vikasita Andhra Pradesh – 2047’ plan focusing on technology and industrial growth.

Principal Dr Bijaykumar Behera, Secretary Lakshmi Prasasta, faculty, and students participated.

sidekick