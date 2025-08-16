Live
- BEST Innovation University celebrated 79th I-Day
- Yahi samay hai says Modi
- Free legal services for ex-servicemen launched
- Restoration of historic Guddum Koneeru begins in Hindupur
- PM Modi raises pitch for ‘Samriddh Bharat’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 16th Aug 2025
- Bihar’s electoral overhaul: Balancing integrity and inclusion in India’s democracy
- Stagnant politics, fresh chaos – Opposition’s I-Day gift to the nation
- Sovereign rating upgrade a shot in the arm for India
- Efforts on to create ‘Golden Anantapur’: Payyavula Keshav
India’s future depends on youth: Dr Tippareddy
Highlights
Tirupati: Dr BR Ambedkar Global Law College celebrated 79th Independence Day with Chairman Dr Ramasani Tippareddy hoisting the flag on Friday. He said...
Tirupati: Dr BR Ambedkar Global Law College celebrated 79th Independence Day with Chairman Dr Ramasani Tippareddy hoisting the flag on Friday. He said India is moving towards global leadership and stressed the role of youth in realising Atmanirbhar Bharat. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Vikasita Andhra Pradesh – 2047’ plan focusing on technology and industrial growth.
Principal Dr Bijaykumar Behera, Secretary Lakshmi Prasasta, faculty, and students participated.
Next Story