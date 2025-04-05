IndiGo urged to introduce code-sharing on flights from Vij

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has written to IndiGo to explore code-sharing agreements with international airlines for flights operating out of Vijayawada International Airport.

In a letter addressed to Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo), president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Rajasekhar emphasised the growing demand for seamless international travel from Vijayawada region. They mentioned that hundreds of international travellers from Andhra Pradesh currently rely on airports in Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai due to the lack of direct international connectivity or code-share options from Vijayawada.

They further stated that Vijayawada is a fast-growing city with a steadily increasing number of international travellers, including expatriates, students, and business professionals. IndiGo already has a strong operational base in Vijayawada, and with its existing global partnerships, it is well positioned to explore code-sharing agreements that can transform travel convenience for the people of this region.

Currently, passengers flying from Vijayawada often face cumbersome procedures such as re-check-ins and baggage reclaims at connecting airports. Code-sharing agreements with international airlines can significantly ease this process, allowing for smoother transfers, single-ticket itineraries, and enhanced baggage handling.

Bhaskara Rao requested IndiGo to assess the feasibility of this initiative and explore potential collaborations with global airline partners. He stated that the Chambers is hopeful for improved international connectivity from Vijayawada International Airport with IndiGo’s support.