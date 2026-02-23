Indiscriminate discharge of sewage water causes concern among citizens

Kurnool: The indiscriminate discharge of septic and sewage water from private tankers into the River Tungabhadra has triggered serious concern among residents, environmentalists, and public health experts. What was once considered a lifeline for the region is now steadily turning into a polluted stretch, with contaminated waste being openly dumped into the river, threatening its potability and ecological balance.

The river remains the only dependable drinking water source for nearly five lakh residents of Kurnool, amplifying fears of a looming public health crisis. Locals allege that continuous sewage discharge has already altered the quality of river water, raising apprehensions over the spread of water-borne diseases. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to polluted water could have long-term health implications, particularly for children and the elderly.

What has further aggravated public anger is the alleged negligent and indifferent attitude of the municipal administration.

Despite repeated complaints and visual evidence of tanker lorries releasing septic waste into the river, civic authorities have failed to conduct regular inspections or initiate deterrent action.

The inaction is being viewed as tacit approval, with officials accused of neglecting their fundamental responsibility to protect public resources and ensure safe drinking water.

Taking advantage of the lax enforcement by the civic body, tanker operators are reportedly continuing the illegal dumping unabated even during broad daylight near pumping station, Masamaseed.

Citizens and civil society groups have strongly criticised the municipal administration for its silence and demanded immediate intervention by higher authorities.

They have urged strict monitoring, cancellation of tanker licences, heavy penalties, and criminal proceedings against violators, warning that continued administrative apathy could irreversibly damage the river and endanger the lives of thousands dependent on it.