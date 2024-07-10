Indiscriminate sand digging going on in Tungabhadra riverbed

Kurnool: The free sand policy being implemented by the state government is being violated at many places in the district with illegal sand digging going on in Tungabhadra river against the norms. As per the guidelines announced by the government, sand will be supplied to consumers at a rate of Rs 335 a tone booked online, from designated stock points only.

However, sand is excavated indiscriminately at Panchalingala and Munagalapadu villages besides the river bank villages.

Hundreds of tractors are going into riverbed and illegally transporting the sand in the broad daylight, right under the nose of police personnel. Coarse sand with pebbles is also being transported for decoration purposes in bags from the riverbed.

Several tractors at Panchalingala village are shifting the sand from riverbed and dumping somewhere from which they are selling it to consumers as per demand.

When The Hans India asked about the rampant excavation of sand from riverbed, T Rajasekhar, deputy director (DD) mines denied any digging. He said around 29,000 matric tonne sand was stocked at Gudikambali village in Kowthalam mandal which is being supplied to consumers.

He further said that three sand reaches have been identified at Nadichagi, Gudikambali and Marli in Kowthalam mandal. “We have applied for Environmental Clearance (EC). After getting Terms of Reference (ToR) open public hearing would be conducted,” he said. Later the reaches would be brought into operation. “But, during the monsoon season we can’t go directly into the river to take up the operations of open sand reaches. So, for now, the existing dump is being disposed of. Most probably the three reaches would come into operation from September,” the deputy director said.

The DD said the government initially had given permission to the bullock carts to excavate sand from lakes and streams but not from Tungabhadra river. If anyone is found transporting sand from river they will be punished severely besides being slapped with hefty fine and seizure of tractors. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) is also monitoring the process, Rajasekhar said.