‘INDRA’ epitomises long-term strategic relationship between India, Russia

Visakhapatnam : The 14th edition of the Indian - Russia bilateral naval exercise INDRA, a cornerstone of the enduring maritime partnership between India and Russia, is set to take place off Chennai till April 2.

Since its inception in 2003, ‘Exercise INDRA’ epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two Navies. The exercise has evolved into a symbol of maritime cooperation, showcasing both the nations’ commitment towards enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy. The exercise is being conducted in two phases. The harbour phase that began on March 28 will continue till March 30 at Chennai. This will be followed by the sea phase from March 31 to April 2 in Bay of Bengal.

The exercise will see participation of Russian Federation Naval Ships Pechanga, Rezkiy and Aldar Tsydenzhapov along with Indian Naval Ships Rana, Kuthar and maritime patrol aircraft P8l. The harbour phase will include opening ceremony, subject matter expert exchanges (SMEEs), reciprocal visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies. The sea phase will witness advanced naval drills, including tactical manoeuvres, live weapon firings, anti-air operations, underway replenishment, helicopter cross-deck landings and exchange of sea-riders.

These exercises and interactions are intended to enhance maritime cooperation, strengthen bridges of friendship and exchange best operational practices and to bolster diplomatic ties between the two nations.