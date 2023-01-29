Industrial promotion committee meet held

Vizianagaram: District administration is working to accelerate industrial growth in Vizianagaram district. Concerned departments were directed to clear applications without any queries and help investors to ground units soon.

On Saturday, District collector A Surya Kumari addressed the industrial promotion committee meeting held and directed the industrial, horticulture, fisheries departments to support investors and pave way to get incentives and loans to start units. She said the officials cleared 82 applications out of 104 to setup industries here and 19 are pending at pollution control board and three are rejected due to various reasons. She asked concerned officials not to reject the application and advised them to solve lapses and try to help the applicants.

She instructed to establish millets processing units to encourage millets farmers. SC, ST Women entrepreneurs will get subsidy up to 45 per cent. She instructed the labour, fire fighting staff to visit shopping malls and ensure steps to impart safety measures. Take strict action on malls, if they fail to adopt safety measures. DRDA PD Kalyan Chakravarthy, GM industries Papa Rao and others were present at the meeting.