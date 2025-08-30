Industry-sponsored MTech in advanced energy storage begins at IIT Tirupati

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IITT) has formally launched its pioneering MTech programme in Advanced Energy Storage Technology (Industry Sponsored), marking a major academic initiative aligned with India’s net-zero 2070 vision and the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

Energy storage is widely regarded as the backbone of the clean energy transition, vital for accelerating electric vehicle adoption, enabling renewable integration, and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. The new MTech programme has been designed to equip working professionals with multidisciplinary expertise spanning materials science, electrochemistry, power systems, and energy economics, skills essential for leading innovations in the energy sector. IIT Tirupati Director Prof KN Satyanarayana said, “Energy storage technology is the backbone of the global energy transition. We have designed this programme to be as flexible as possible so industry participants can benefit from it.” He added that the initiative reflects the institute’s thrust areas – globally relevant, nationally aligned, and locally impactful.

The programme’s objectives include providing a broad perspective on battery systems and energy storage, fostering interdisciplinary knowledge, connecting participants with global cutting-edge technologies while adapting them to Indian needs, and enabling applied research through academia-industry collaboration.

Eligibility requires a four-year Bachelor’s in Engineering or Science, or a Master’s in Science, with at least two years of industrial experience. Applicants must also be sponsored by their employers. To accommodate working professionals, classes will be conducted during evenings and weekends. Students will undergo hands-on lab training at IIT Tirupati during the first two semesters, while their MTech projects can be executed within their respective industries. A two-day orientation programme, which began Friday, featured insights from academic leaders and industry veterans. Speakers included Prof Arun Kumar Tangirala (Dean, Career Development and Outreach), Prof Sasidhar Gumma (Dean, Corporate Relations), Ashwin Bajaj (Head, Group Operations, JSW), Vijayanand S (CEO, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility), Dr Yashodhan P Gokhale (Vice President, JSW Energy), Dr Sourav Chakraborty, and Balaji G (Head, Technology, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility).