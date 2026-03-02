INFINITUS 2026 concludes on high note

Amaravati: The four-day national techno-cultural fest, INFINITUS 2026, at SRM University-AP concluded on a spectacular and unforgettable note on Saturday, leaving behind a trail of innovation, energy, and celebration. Drawing 6,581 participants from across the country, the fest transformed the campus into a vibrant hub where technology met culture and talent met opportunity.

Day 3 witnessed a magical musical evening as renowned playback singer Karthik set the stage ablaze with his soulful voice and dynamic presence. From romantic ballads to peppy chartbusters, his performance turned the campus into a mesmerising sea of lights, voices, and shared musical moments.

Adding to the grandeur, sensational singer Jonita Gandhi delivered a power-packed finale. Her electrifying performance had the audience singing along to every beat, creating an atmosphere charged with excitement and joy. The fest also featured high-energy DJ experiences, with DJ Gowtham and DJ Ali igniting the crowd with pulsating beats and immersive pro-show performances that kept the energy soaring late into the night.

The winners were felicitated during the valedictory ceremony by Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar and other dignitaries, marking a fitting conclusion to a fest that once again celebrated innovation, talent, and togetherness at SRM-AP.