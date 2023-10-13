Infosys in Vizag, a milestone in IT sector in AP: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said setting up of IT giant Infosys in Visakhapatnam will be a milestone in the IT sector for Andhra Pradesh.

Inspecting the arrangements made for Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam for the inauguration of Infosys scheduled on October 16, the IT Minister interacted with the company’s representatives here on Thursday and enquired about the facilities provided at the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Amarnath said after bifurcation of the state, the Chief Minister was keen on developing Visakhapatnam as an IT hub on the lines of Hyderabad in Telangana.

The IT Minister opined that if a leading IT company sets up its branch in Visakhapatnam, there is a scope for the rest of the IT majors to focus on Visakhapatnam resulting in growth. Amarnath mentioned that Infosys would start its operations with 1,000 employees in the first phase which is a good move for the IT industry and added the government has already taken initiative to make Visakhapatnam a beach IT destination.

Further, the minister stated that Infosys will move towards providing jobs to 3,000 people and assured the company representatives that the government will extend necessary support to them.

Former minister M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma and representatives of Infosys were present.