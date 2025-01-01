Initiate steps to strengthen government schools: Chittoor MP

Tirupati: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao urged the authorities to strengthen government schools to ensure they provide quality education on par with private institutions. He shared his views at Zilla Parishad General Body meeting held on Tuesday in Chittoor. The meeting, chaired by ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, witnessed the participation of several key dignitaries, including Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and District Collector Sumit Kumar.

MP Prasada Rao stressed the importance of utilising advanced teaching methods and technology to enhance teaching standards in government schools. He urged education officials to focus on skill development for teachers and make efficient use of available resources, such as well-qualified teachers, playgrounds and adequate infrastructure.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy highlighted the need for coordination between officials and public representatives at the mandal level to ensure the optimal use of funds for local development. ZP Chairman Srinivasulu emphasised the importance of holding mandal-level general body meetings every three months to strengthen governance and address local issues effectively.

District Collector Sumit Kumar assured that unresolved issues raised during the meeting would be communicated to the respective district collectors for follow-up action in subsequent meetings. He also noted that incomplete construction projects in schools and Anganwadi centers are being prioritised for swift completion with enhanced funding from employment guarantee schemes.

MLC Subramanyam, Chittoor MLA Guruzala Jaganmohan, Puthalapattu MLA Murali Mohan and Tamballapalli MLA Dwarakanath Reddy also spoke. During the meeting, several development proposals were discussed, including the establishment of a university in Chittoor, a junior college in Satyavedu, compound walls and toilets for schools in Talupula Palli and B Kothakota, and a public health centre in Palasamudram. Other issues, such as the completion of Kuppam Model School road and the construction of office buildings in disrepair, were also raised. Assistant Collector Himavamsi, CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha, Tirupati DRO Narasimhulu, ZP CEO Ravi Kumar Naidu and several other officials were present.