Inkollu: Marijuana 300 kg worth 24 lakh seized

Inkollu: Two interstate smugglers were arrested and 300 kgs ganja worth Rs 24 lakh along with two vehicles were seized at Gangavaram road on Tuesday.



Addressing a press meet at Inkollu police station, Prakasam SP Malika Garg informed that the department has put tough vigil on the smuggling, transport and sale of contrabands in the district.

She said that on Monday, following the orders of the Chirala DSP, Inkollu police formed three teams and conducted vehicle search at Gangavaram road along with the Inkollu in-charge tahsildar.

During the checking, the police observed 150 ganja packets of 2 kgs each being transported in an Ashok Leyland auto with registration number TS29TA7005 in the guise of cots and mattresses, and a Honda Amaze car with registration number TS04EV2424 was piloting it. The police managed to apprehend two people in the gang and seized the vehicles, ganja and other property while three others were managed to escape.

She announced that in the investigation, they identified the accused as Upputerla Manikantha, a resident of Addanki town and Poralla Venkateswarlu of Peda Ramapuram in Khammam mandal of Telangana state.

The SP said that the 300-kg ganja is worth Rs 24 lakh and informed that search is on for the escaped offenders. She appreciated the Inkollu CI P Subbarao, SI NC Prasad, J Panguluri SI M Srinivasa Rao, head constables Nagaraju, Koteswara Rao, Vasantharao, Koteswara Rao, constables Harischandra Naik, Balachandra, Raju and home guards Anjibabu, Angireddy and presented rewards to them.