Inner Wheel Club felicitates 200 nurses
Vijayawada: The Inner Wheel Club of Vijayawada felicitated 200 nurses of the government general hospital here on Thursday recognising their services to society.
Advisor to the Inner Wheel Club G Rashmi said in a statement here on Thursday that Margaret Golding along with the wives of Rotarians launched the Inner Wheel International on November 15, 1923 at Manchester in the United Kingdom. She said that the Inner Wheel Club has been organising a number of service programmes in over 100 countries across the world.
As part of the service programme, the Inner Wheel Club felicitated 200 nurses of the government general hospital on the hospital premises in recognition of their services.
