Innovation competition ‘Spark Tank 2024’ held

Bhimavaram: Dr BV Raju Foundation and Vishnu Education Society’s Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous), Bhimavaram Principal Dr Mangam Venu informed that Spark Tank 2024, a prestigious nationwide innovation and entrepreneurship competition was organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC).

Speaking on the occasion, BV Raju said that 21 student teams representing various colleges across the country participated in the competition and presented innovative objects.

‘Energy X’ team from VIT Bhimavaram won first place, ‘Sarvadhara Tech and Innovations’ team from VR Siddhartha won second, ‘MissionFit’ team from VIT Bhimavaram won third place and bagged cash prizes of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Apart from these, the ‘Agriscape’ team from IIT Madras and the ‘Smart Shoe’ team from PP Savani University were awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each and special certificates of appreciation for their innovative work.

Dr Pragatish, Programme Manager of TenX Team, IIT Madras Research Park, who was the chief guest of the programme, gave valuable suggestions on innovation & entrepreneurship and encouraged the students to commit themselves to come up with creative innovations. Director (Student Affairs) Dr P Srinivasaraju, Vice-Principal Prof Srilakshmi, Deans, Heads of various departments, IEDC & IIC chairman Dr Narasimha Raju, teaching, non-teaching and IEDC students were present.