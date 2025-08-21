Innovation hub offers new opportunities for youth

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District In-charge Minister and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu stated that the establishment of Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) spoke centres is a brainchild of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, designed to provide extensive skill development, new innovations, and employment opportunities for the youth. He said these hubs will help the Godavari districts excel not only in agriculture but also in the industrial sector.

Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu and Kandula Durgesh jointly inaugurated the RTIH spoke centre at Dr BR Ambedkar GMR Polytechnic College in Rajahmundry Rural.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ramanaidu announced that five regional RTIH centres have been established in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Anantapur, and Rajahmundry. He expressed confidence that these hubs will help in eradicating unemployment by unearthing the skills of the youth and fostering new innovations.

The coalition government aims to create 20 lakh jobs for the youth over the next five years, he added. He also noted that while industries moved out during the previous YSRCP government, Chandrababu and Lokesh are now working to bring them back.

Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh highlighted that the RTIH will provide technological support to the talent of the youth.

He believes this centre will lay the foundation for small-scale innovations to grow into large-scale industries. The coalition government’s goal is to provide every youth in the state with either a job or a business opportunity. He expressed confidence that through innovation and industry-linked training, the Godavari districts will achieve national recognition.

The event, presided over by Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, was attended by a host of dignitaries, including State Skill Development Corporation Chairman Burugupalli Sesharao, MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas and Muppidi Venkateswara Rao.

Other notable attendees included MLC Karri Padma Sri, District Collector P Prasanthi, Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu, and representatives from various universities and industries like Greenko, ONGC, GAIL, and NIT Tadepalligudem.