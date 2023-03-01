Innovation plays vital role in new inventions: Cyeint chief

Padmasri Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and board member of Cyeint, said that innovation has a vital role to play in new inventions and research which helps to pursue new interests, and makes you hone your problem-solving skills. He inaugurated the National Science Day jointly organised by the School of Advanced Sciences and Innovation, incubation and entrepreneur cell of VIT-AP University at the AP campus on Tuesday to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Prof. C.V.Raman in 1928.





Dr Rakeshwar Bandichhor, Vice-President and head of Chemistry Dr. Reddy's Labs, Satish Rajamani, adjunct professor from New Jersey were the guests of honour. About 400 students and teachers of about 16 schools and colleges from 16 states across the country participated in this event. Many scientific exhibits were kept in central block buildings to explain the scientific and technical activities of the centre and demonstrate a few concepts in basic sciences. A book fair has also been arranged throughout the day.





Adding more on the discovery of the Raman Effect, Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy said the Government must allocate more funds for the research process as it is the most valuable tool to understand the complexities of a problem. Though India stands in the 5th place in terms of publications and patents, the number of publications India as a big country publishes every year is less compared to China and USA, he said. He also gave an overview of the total number of patents and publications from India in 2022. The Inaugural program has ended by a vote of thanks.





Registrar Dr Jagdish Chandra Mudiganti, Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Dr Shantanu Mandal, Prof Dr S Srinivas, Prof Amit Chavan, Director of Innovation, Incubation, Entrepreneur Cell, VIT-AP University, the students, the teachers and staff participated.



