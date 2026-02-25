City’s Bhagyalakshmi Temple will be developed, a la Golden Temple: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared that the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar is “very powerful” and vowed that once the BJP comes to power, it will be developed on the lines of Punjab’s Golden Temple.

Addressing the media, along with corporators and councillors from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, on Tuesday, he said the blessings of Mahashakti and Bhagyalakshmi Amma had enabled the BJP to withstand conspiracies and secure the mayor’s post in Karimnagar.

Sanjay emphasised that his visit was to fulfil vows and seek divine strength, noting that the temple has always been a source of protection for Hindus in the Old City. He accused the Congress and BRS governments of failing to respond to repeated attacks on temples across Telangana, including incidents at Mutyalamma Temple in Secunderabad, Bhoolakshmi Temple in Santosh Nagar, Pedamma Temple in Banjara Hills and Shamshabad temple.

He alleged that perpetrators were being shielded while innocent Hindus were targeted with false cases and arrests. Warning the police to stop illegal detentions, he demanded immediate action against those responsible, particularly MIM-linked groups. He pledged to visit Banswada to stand as a “protective shield” for Hindus if authorities failed to act.

Highlighting his 1,640 km-long Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay said it was completed with divine blessings despite government attacks. He criticised the Congress regime for neglecting welfare promises, failing to deliver pensions, unemployment benefits, and employee dues, while prioritising vote-bank politics. Sanjay asserted that the BJP would contest the GHMC elections with the twin agenda of Hindutva and development, promising to expose Congress and MIM’s failures across Hyderabad.