Accurate census forms backbone of devpt: Collector

Nandyal: Accurate and reliable census statistics form the backbone of national development planning, said District Collector G Rajakumari. She was addressing officials as the chief guest at a census training programme held at SVR Engineering College, Ayyalur Metta, in Nandyal town on Tuesday. Emphasising transparency and completeness, the Collector said systematic data collection would provide clear direction for effective implementation of government welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector underlined that census data directly influences policy formulation in key sectors such as education, healthcare, employment, housing and infrastructure. She instructed all officials involved in the exercise to discharge their duties with utmost responsibility and to record household-level information strictly in accordance with government guidelines. Any scope for error must be eliminated, she said, as even minor inaccuracies could adversely impact planning and resource allocation.

Detailing operational guidelines, the Collector stressed the need to prevent duplication by ensuring that every individual is enumerated only once, particularly students and employees residing away from their native places. Residents of hostels, ashrams and NGO-run shelters should be covered under institutional enumeration. She advised field staff to accord census training the same importance as election training and to clearly explain the questionnaire comprising 33 questions while collecting information on housing type, drinking water sources, sanitation, cooking gas connections, and socio-economic conditions. Caste details, she clarified, must be recorded strictly as stated by respondents, without seeking any documentary proof.

The Collector further directed that data collection be carried out with complete coverage, ensuring no individual or habitation is left out, including remote hamlets and Chenchu habitations. Each unit of approximately 1,000 population should be systematically mapped and enumerated within the stipulated timeline, while maintaining confidentiality of personal information.

She assured that honorarium and admissible expenses would be paid to staff as per norms upon completion of duties.

Senior census officials, including Joint Director and Chief Principal Census Officer Jagannath Majhi and Deputy Director Dibakar Barih, along with district and divisional officers, participated in the training programme and extended guidance to field-level personnel.