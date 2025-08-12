Innovative research for health benefits highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Two special interactive sessions were organised by the research and development department of Vignan’s Institute of Information Technology, Duvvada here on Monday. In the first session, RIT Global Campus, Kosovo, Europe, Prof. Debabrata Samanta, who participated as chief guest, briefed on the topic of ‘innovative research for health benefits based on virtual reality.’ He explained how virtual reality technology can be utilised in the medical field and research arenas.

Also, a special discussion programme was held for the faculty on ‘India-European union research and funding collaborations’ in the second session. Joint research opportunities, funding schemes and associated benefits between India and Europe were explained by Debabrata Samanta.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Debabrata Samanta said, “By combining the talent in India at a global level, new research results will be made possible. In the health sector, the use of virtual reality will change future medical practices.” Principal G Sudhakar, Rector V Madhusudhan Rao, dean R and D Kranti Kumar Gangu, various heads of departments and faculty participated in the sessions.