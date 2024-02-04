INS Sandhayak commissioned,infused with 80% indigenous knowhow,tech

Visakhapatnam: The first survey vessel large (SVL) ship INS Sandhayak was commissioned into the Indian Navy at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday in the presence of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The 110-mt-long SVL has an indigenous content of over 80 percent by cost and is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy, industry and MSMEs. It has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials both in harbour and at sea, leading up to commissioning.

Terming it as a momentous endeavour, the Defence Minister said the ship will further strengthen India’s role as a superpower in the Indo Pacific Region in maintaining peace and ensuring secure seas.

Expressing confidence that INS Sandhayak will go a long way in obtaining information about the oceans and achieving its twin objectives of protecting the country as well as other friendly countries, the Defence Minister said, “The more we are able to explore its elements, the better our knowledge expands and we will become stronger. The more we gain a grip over the ocean, its ecology, its flora and fauna, the closer we get to achieve our objectives, fulfilling our strategic interests.”

As a country, the Defence Minister explained, India has become powerful and grown to the stage of not just safeguarding its maritime interests but also is capable enough to protect friendly nations. “By doing so, it reflects the country’s culture and transparent intention through which the government is strengthening the navy to realise our destiny of becoming the promoters of world peace. Today, the country is marching ahead on the path of development, with the more-than-ever strong Navy providing security in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region as the first responder,” he said.

Describing the Indian Ocean as a hotspot to carry out global trade, the Defence Minister said there were many choke points, including the Gulf of Aden, present in the region through which a large extent of international trade takes place.

“However, many threats remain at these choke points, the biggest is from the pirates,” he said, referring to the hijack attempts on merchant vessels in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Navy’s readiness and promptness to rescue the ships from the pirates.

Referring to the recent drone attack on a British ship in the Gulf of Aden that resulted in the oil tankers catching fire, the Defence Minister commended the Indian Navy for its prompt response in extinguishing the fire, stating that the effort was recognised and appreciated from various quarters across the world. He assured that those involved in maritime piracy and smuggling will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He lauded the Indian Navy for averting five piracy attempts and assisting ships attacked by drones and missiles in the last few days, in addition to rescuing 80 fishermen. At the commissioning ceremony of INS Sandhayak, Rajnath Singh emphasised that with increasing power, India is determined to eradicate anarchy not only from the region but from the entire world. “Our aim is to stop illegal and unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region. The navy is stopping narcotics and human trafficking in this region. It is not only committed to stopping piracy, but also making this entire region peaceful and prosperous. INS Sandhayak will play a crucial role in achieving our objective,” he reiterated.

The commissioning ceremony marked the formal induction of the first of the four ships of the SVL project under construction at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, steered by the Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that the SVL project highlights the growing importance attached by the government and the navy to the quintessential prerequisite to operating at sea - survey of the unfathomable depths of the oceans. The Indian Navy will not stop until the Indian Ocean becomes completely open, safe and free,” the CNS said.

The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, GRSE CMD Cmde PR Hari (Retd), Rajya Sabha member GVL Naraismha Rao, District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar along with others.