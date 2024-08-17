INS Shalki arrives in Vizag

Visakhapatnam : A momentous day dawned on the Sunrise Command as INS Shalki sailed into her new home port, Visakhapatnam, marking a significant milestone.

CSO(Ops), HQ Eastern Naval Command along with the families of the submarine crew, extended a hearty welcome to the Captain and the crew.

As they joined the command, they were inspired to uphold the proud legacy of the ‘hunters of the deep’ and continue to excel in their endeavors.

