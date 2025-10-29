INS Sutlej completes 18th joint hydrographic survey at Mauritius

Visakhapatnam: INS Sutlej successfully completed a joint hydrographic survey with the Mauritius Hydrographic Service, covering an extensive area of approximately 35,000 square nautical miles.

The survey was conducted in close coordination with national agencies under the existing MoU between India and Mauritius.

The initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management and long-term environmental planning thereby supporting Mauritius’ Blue Economy goals.

As part of the mission’s capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked onboard INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint EEZ surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the Mauritius National Coast Guard, strengthening regional maritime security.

At a ceremony held onboard, the fair sheet of the completed survey was formally handed over to Mauritian authorities in the presence of Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, and Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius.

This deployment marks the 18th joint hydrographic mission between India and Mauritius, a testament to the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to safe navigation, sustainable ocean management and regional cooperation.

The successful completion of the mission reaffirms the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Regions).