Insecurity prevails in YSRCP camp over talk of large-scale desertions

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : YSRCP councillors are now feeling insecure with the latest news of YSRCP councillors of Rayadurg municipality switching loyalties to TDP, in the context of the sweeping political change in the State.

As of now the YSRCP has full control of 11 out of 10 municipalities in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

Although it is normal for political leaders to change loyalties after debacle of their party in elections, this culture is percolating to local bodies soon after defeat of YSRCP in 2024 Assembly elections.

Just the other day, 13 YSRCP municipal councillors of Rayadurg met local TDP MLA Kaluva Srinivasulu and expressed their desire to move to the TDP in the overall interest of the civic development. Out of 32 councillors in the civic body, 30 belong to YSRCP and the TDP has only 2 councillors. Political observers say that the defections game has started and it is likely to spread to other civic bodies. The YSRCP, barring Tadipatri, gained control over all 10 municipalities including the lone Anantapur Municipal Corporation in 2021 civic body elections. For YSRCP it was an unprecedented clean sweep in the history of Anantapur Municipal Corporation. Of the total 50 corporation wards, the YSRCP won 48 wards leaving just two wards for Independents. Not a single TDP councillor was elected then.

That means for the first time in the corporation history, TDP has no representation in the civic body. It is not just TDP but there is no opposition for YSRCP in the municipal body. Despite YSRCP having full control of the corporation, there is a sense of instability prevailing among them, because of the change in the government. Their insecurities include non-cooperation from the State government, implementation of operation ‘Akarsh’, splitting of the party in the council and likelihood of the State government scrapping the local bodies prematurely in the State etc.

In Kalyandurgam, the YSRCP has bagged 19 wards while TDP won 4 wards. In Gooty, it was a clean sweep for YSRCP with 24 for YSRCP and just one for TDP. In Guntakal, it was 28 for YSRCP and TDP 7. In Rayadurg municipality, the YSRCP won in 30 wards while TDP in a mere 2 wards. In Hindupur town, YSRCP won in 29 wards leaving just 6 wards for TDP and MIM 1 seat. In Madakasira, it was YSRCP 15 and TDP 5. In Kadiri, YSRCP 30 and TDP 5. In Puttaparthi town, YSRCP 14 and TDP 6 while in Dharmavaram textile town, it is a clean sweep for YSRCP. The YSRCP won in all 40 municipal wards.

So, despite the YSRCP having full control over local bodies, there is a talk in political circles on possibility of large-scale defections into TDP or even abolishing of all local body councils by a single government order, in view of the TDP sweeping the Assembly elections in May, 2024.

