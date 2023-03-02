Install Dr Jagjivan Ram statue in Vijayawada: MRPS

Nellore: MRPS state president Peripogu Venkateswara Rao Madiga demanded that a 125-feet bronze statue of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram should be installed next to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Vijayawada memorial garden.





Addressing media here on Wednesday, he criticised the ruling YSR Congress government for showing discrimination against the Madigas. In the recently held legislative council seats, he said only four seats were given to Malas and only two seats were given to Madigas. He also announced that a roundtable meeting of Dalit tribal organisations will be held on March 24 at Ilapuram Convention Centre in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada in connection with the statue of Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram and called for making the meeting a success.





Seemandhra MRPS state working president Subbaiah Madiga said there was no political representation for Madigas in respect of Nellore and Chittoor districts. All Madigas should fight unitedly for the solution of the problems, he added. MRPS leaders Baddepudi Venkatrao, Ananda Rao, Indla Chiranjeevi, Palegela Ramanaiah, Jaladi Srinivasulu, Salman and Tadiparthi Raghu participated.











