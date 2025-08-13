  • Menu
Integral Coach Factory trounces Assumption College

P Players participating in All India International Volleyball and Basketball Tournament 2025 at PB Siddhartha College in Vijayawada on Tuesday.Photo:Ch Venkata Mastan

All-India Invitational Volleyball tournament enters day 2 in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The All-India Invitational Volleyball Tournament, part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, has reached its second day. The tournament is being held at the PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College grounds.

In the women’s matches that concluded on Tuesday, the following teams emerged victorious: Chennai ICF defeated Assumption College, South Central Railway beat MCF Team, Mumbai Central Railway won against Tamil Nadu SDAT and Pune Bank of Maharashtra triumphed over Chennai SRM-ISA.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Central Railway secured a victory against Assumption College in the women’s tournament.

In the men’s tournament, Kerala Bishop More College defeated Chennai SRM, Holy Grace won against SAGTE, Karpagam (Coimbatore) beat Gujarat SAI and Chennai Loyola defeated SAI Team. In the men’s match held on Tuesday, Chennai SRM won against Karpagam from Coimbatore. The tournament is scheduled to continue until August 14.

