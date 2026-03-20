Inter academic calendar released for 2026–27

Vijayawada: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) officially released the annual academic calendar for the 2026–27 academic year. The calendar applies to all junior and composite degree colleges offering two-year Intermediate courses in both general and vocational streams.

The initiative aims to streamline the academic process across the state. The announcement was made by P Ranjit Basha, director of Intermediate education and secretary of the board. The calendar outlines key dates, including college reopening schedules, examinations, holidays, and the number of working days, enabling institutions to plan the academic year efficiently.

According to the circular, colleges will reopen for second-year students on April 1 to facilitate revision and bridge courses ahead of the summer break, which will continue until April 23. Summer vacation is scheduled from April 24 to May 31. Colleges will reopen for both first- and second-year students on June 1, marking the commencement of the full academic session.

As per the schedule, Unit-I tests will be conducted from July 29 to 31, followed by the quarterly examinations from October 5 to 9. Dasara holidays will be observed from October 10 to 20, with classes resuming on October 21. The Half-Yearly Examinations are scheduled from November 25 to 30. Sankranthi holidays will be observed from January 9 to 17, 2027, and colleges will reopen on January 18, 2027.

Pre-final examinations will be conducted in two phases: the first from December 18 to 23 and the second from January 19 to 23, 2027. The final examination schedule includes Practical Examinations (IPE 2027, second year) in February 2027 and Theory Examinations (IPE 2027) in February/March 2027. The last working day for the academic year is March 18, 2027.

The calendar provides for a total of 232 working days out of 314 available days, after accounting for weekends, public holidays, and vacations.

The BIE has also issued strict guidelines for private unaided junior colleges to ensure fairness and transparency. Institutions must adhere to the prescribed vacation schedule and refrain from undue canvassing or forced admissions. All admissions must follow the official schedule issued by BIE.

Colleges are prohibited from making unverified claims regarding examination results to attract students. Any violation of these guidelines may invite strict action, including legal proceedings and possible disaffiliation from the board.