Inter ASE results today

Guntur: Results of Intermediate first year and second year Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations held in May-2025 will be available from 11 am on Saturday (June 7). Students can check their results online https;//results-bieap.gov.in. Students can also get their result by sending a ‘Hi’ message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp No 9552300009.
