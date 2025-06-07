  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Inter ASE results today

Inter ASE results today
x
Highlights

Guntur: Results of Intermediate first year and second year Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations held in May-2025 will be available from 11 am on...

Guntur: Results of Intermediate first year and second year Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations held in May-2025 will be available from 11 am on Saturday (June 7). Students can check their results online https;//results-bieap.gov.in. Students can also get their result by sending a ‘Hi’ message to the Mana Mithra WhatsApp No 9552300009.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick