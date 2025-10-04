Inter Board releases tentative exam schedule

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education on Friday released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, scheduled between February 23 and March 24. The timetable covers both first and second-year students of general and vocational streams. The theory exams will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM, starting with Part-II Second Language papers for first-year students on February 23, followed by second-year language papers the next day. English Paper-I and Paper-II are slated for February 25 and 26, respectively. Subject-specific exams, including Mathematics, Science, Commerce and Humanities, will follow in the subsequent weeks, with separate slots for backlog candidates. Practical exams for vocational courses will take place from January 27 to February 10, while general course practicals will run from February 1 to 10, in two daily sessions. Ethics and Human Values and Environmental Education exams are scheduled for January 21 and 23, respectively.

The board clarified that the timetable is tentative and may change if public holidays such as Holi, Ugadi, or Ramadan overlap. Secretary Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta advised students to begin preparation early and follow official updates through the BIEAPwebsite.