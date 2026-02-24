Inter exams begin smoothly across state

Vijayawada: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 for the academic year 2025–26 commenced smoothly across the state on Monday, with no untoward incidents reported on the first day.

First-year students appeared for Second Language Paper-I at examination centres across the State. Out of a total of 5,45,028 registered candidates, 5,24,771 students attended the examination, while 20,123 were absent, according to officials.

Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Ranjith Basha monitored the conduct of examinations through cameras at the State Command Control Room. He also personally inspected several centres in Mangalagiri, including Vijay Jyothi Junior College and Narayana Junior College.

During the visit, he reviewed facilities provided to students, CCTV surveillance systems and the secure handling of question papers and OMR sheets in strong rooms. Officials confirmed that all centres were under continuous monitoring. Strict security arrangements and a malpractice-free policy were enforced. Adequate drinking water and ventilation facilities were ensured for students, he added.

Furthermore, he congratulated students and staff for the successful conduct of the first day. He advised candidates to reach their respective centres at least 30 minutes before the start of subsequent examinations.

Meanwhile, some first-year students faced difficulties in locating their respective examination centres, leading to confusion on the opening day. Heavy traffic in parts of Vijayawada further delayed movement, causing several candidates to reach their centres at the last minute.

To prevent inconvenience to students, NTR district police personnel stepped in to regulate traffic near major junctions and examination centres.

Special arrangements were made to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safe passage for candidates.

Meanwhile, the second year examinations will commence on Tuesday, February 24, with as many as 5,26,141 students expected to appear for the Language Paper–II examination.

Based on the experience of the first day of first-year exams, Board officials have advised second-year students to reach their examination centres well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth entry procedures.