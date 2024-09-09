Inter-State badminton championship commences

Rajamahendravaram: The 78th South Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship has commenced here on Sunday. The event was inaugurated on Sunday by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ramamohan Naidu, State Sports Minister Ramprasad Reddy, and Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh, at the City Badminton Court in Narayanapuram.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Ramamohan Naidu congratulated all participants and expressed his pleasure that Rajahmundry is hosting players from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts in promoting sports and recalled that during the TDP administration, land was allocated for Pullela Gopichand’s academy, which has produced many international-level players.

He expressed readiness to establish a similar academy in Andhra Pradesh and emphasised the importance of providing infrastructure and facilities to support athletes.

Minister Durgesh said that Rajahmundry has a history of hosting national-level football tournaments and emphasised the need for Andhra Pradesh to regain its national reputation in sports.

Minister Ramprasad Reddy praised the organisation of the badminton tournament, highlighting the commitment to providing necessary infrastructure, coaching, and funding for players. He assured that the government will continue to support sports and prioritise them in the NDA coalition’s agenda.

MP Daggubati Purandeswari spoke about the benefits of sports for health and mental development and suggested the establishment of a support fund for sports facilities.

Local MLA Adireddy Srinivas, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, and tournament organisers were present.