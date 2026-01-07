Inter-university women’s badminton tourney begins

Rajamahendravaram: The South Zone Inter-University Women’s Badminton Tournament 2025-26 commenced on a grand note this Tuesday at the GSL Medical College in Rajanagaram. Organised under the auspices of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), the event saw a massive turnout of athletes and sports officials.

Dr P Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of NTRUHS, formally inaugurated the tournament by lighting the ceremonial lamp at the GSL Indoor Stadium. The four-day event has drawn approximately 450 players and 120 coaches representing 94 universities from across South India.

Speaking at the inaugural, Dr Chandrasekhar noted the importance of holistic development for medical students. He noted that future doctors must not be confined to textbooks, as sports cultivate essential leadership qualities and the mental resilience needed to handle both victory and defeat. He further stated that NTRUHS offers the highest daily allowances for student-athletes in the state and conducts special coaching for national-level qualifiers.

Parallel to the sports festivities, the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated GSL’s Advanced Bioskill Lab. This cutting-edge facility allows students to perform robotic surgeries. GSL Chairman Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao showcased the lab’s capabilities, explained its role in bridging the gap between theory and advanced surgical practice.

GSL Principal Dr Gurunadh, international referee K Ch Punnayya Chowdary, and National Champion Surya Charishma were present. The tournament concludes on January 9.