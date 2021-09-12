As a regular reader of The Hans India since its inception, I very much like its local flavour.

We can get all important news from the two Telugu states AP and Telangana from The Hans India. The designing of the paper and the style is more convenient for the readers.

The regional pages provide important developments and are very interesting and informative. Hans India addresses the farmers' issues and publishes various stories from time to time.

I congratulate The Hans India on its 10th anniversary.

Mangati Gopal Reddy,

President, Federation of Farmers Association (AP)