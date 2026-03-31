Intermediate results expected Soon in AP and Telangana

The Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 in the Telugu-speaking states have concluded, and the evaluation of answer scripts is progressing rapidly in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Students awaiting their results can expect an announcement shortly, as education authorities in both states are working towards releasing the results by the second week of April.

In Telangana, the evaluation process began on 15 March. Officials are making efforts to declare the results as early as 6 April. If this timeline is not met, authorities have indicated that the results are very likely to be announced by 10 April at the latest.

To expedite the process, working hours at spot valuation centres have been extended by two hours. While evaluations were previously conducted from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, District Intermediate Education Officers (DIEOs) have now directed centres to function from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. In addition, evaluators have been instructed to assess 40 answer scripts per day, an increase from the earlier target of 30. Last year, Intermediate results were declared on 22 April, with supplementary results released on 16 June.

In Andhra Pradesh, evaluation commenced on 21 March and is expected to conclude by 14 April. Provided the process proceeds without delays, authorities aim to announce the results by 21 April. At evaluation centres set up across 25 district headquarters, lecturers are assigned 15 answer scripts during the morning session and another 15 in the afternoon.

With junior colleges in both states scheduled to reopen on 1 June, the respective boards are targeting completion of supplementary examination results by 31 May.