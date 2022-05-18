Intermediate student collapsed to death while writing exam in Srikakulam

In a tragic incident, a student collapsed while writing the intermediate examination on Wednesday in Srikakulam. Vigilant college administrators rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but he died in the midway. Going into the details, Karthik, a student, is studying Intermediate at Kiranmayi College in Patna, Srikakulam district lost consciousness while writing a chemistry test.



The College administration responded and he died on the way to the hospital. Police identified Karthik as a student from Dasupuram village, Saravakota mandal. Police have registered a case over the incident and are investigating.

Meanwhile, an inter student collapsed and died while writing an exam in Tirupati a few days ago. Satish (18), an inter-second student from Saidapur, came to the DRW examination center in Gudur to write the exam and collapsed while writing the test.

As soon as the teachers informed the doctors he died when they arrived. This led to a serious tragedy in the college. The incident where the survivors came for the test and lost their lives became a topic of discussion.