Internal strife may affect Akhila Priya’s chances

Allagadda (Nandyal): Allagadda, faction-ridden constituency is the turf for Reddys. The fight was always between Bhuma and Gangula families and the 2024 general elections would also see the fight between these two families.

Apart from these two families, no other family even dared to come forward to file nominations.

With the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's recent public meeting at Allagadda Bhuma Akhila Priya is confident of getting the ticket. The party cadres were buoyed by the roaring success of the meet. Akhila Priya is expecting two tickets, one to her own brother Bhuma Jagat Vikhyat Reddy in Nandyal and for herself at Allagadda.

But it appears that the Nandyal ticket was reportedly confirmed to the former minister NMD Farooq with which she had to remain satisfied with Allagadda ticket

Political sources say that apart from Akhila Priya, Erigela Rampulla Reddy from Jana Sena is also in the race in case TDP gives Allagadda seat to Jana Sena as part of TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Bhuma Kishore Reddy of BJP is also making efforts to contest from the constituency.

If TDP denies the ticket, Akhila Priya will contest as an independent candidate rather than giving up the election, say political sources.

During the recent public meeting of Naidu, Akhila Priya reportedly warned her rival in the party and APMIC (AP Micro Irrigation Corporation) chairman AV Subba Reddy not to attend the meeting. With the strict warning of Akhila Priya, Subba Reddy has skipped the meeting. Subba Reddy has a significant cadre in Allagadda and they may not support Akhila Priya.

Apart from Subba Reddy, Jana Sena leader Erigela Rampulla Reddy was also not invited for Naidu's meeting. If these two leaders join hands, Akhila Priya would face bitter consequences, say political analysts.

In YSRCP, except Gangula family no other suitable candidate is seen. The sitting MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy is expecting ticket for the second time. If the party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy thinks of alternative candidate, his father Gangula Prabhakar would be given the ticket. If he is also denied ticket, then only person from the family is Gangula Avanthika Reddy who would be chosen as the party candidate, sources said.

Prabhakar Reddy’s daughter Avanthika Reddy after her marriage is staying with her husband in Hyderabad. During last election, she had actively participated in the canvassing for her brother Gangula Brijendra Reddy. Recently she also participated in Gadapa Gadapa ki Mana Prabhutvam programme.

Within the Gangula clan, members of Gangula Pratap Reddy is also interested in fielding his son Gangula Phani Kishore Reddy from Congress.

As far as Gangula Pratap Reddy is concerned, he is not attached to any party but would contest from any party that gives him the MP ticket. He wants to contest as MP rather than MLA. There is no party bar to him. It is also learnt that in case no party gives ticket, then he will contest as an independent candidate.

The voters of Allagadda constituency are more inclined towards the TDP rather than YSRCP. During the five years of government the YSRCP did nothing to the constituency. Not even a kilometre concrete cement road was laid. Development was zero in the constituency, say sources.