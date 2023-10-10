International Telugu Conferences at RJY from Jan 4

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The 2nd International Telugu Maha Sabha will be held for three days on January 5, 6, and 7 under the joint auspices of Andhra Saraswatab Parishad and Chaitanya Educational Institutions. It is said that representatives from 70 countries will attend this programme which will be organized like a Telugu Thalli festival on a large scale in the premises of Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram.

The Andhra Saraswata Parishad President Dr. Ghazal Srinivas, founders of Chaitanya Institutes KV Satyanarayana Raju (Chaitanya Raju), and Parishad Secretary Reddappa Dhaveji said in a media conference held at Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET) on Tuesday.

They said that this Great event is being held at Rajamahendravaram on the occasion of the one-thousandth anniversary of the coronation of Raja Raja Narendra and the commemoration of a thousand years since Nannaya Bhattaraka started writing the Andhra Maha Bharatam.

Chaitanya Raju said that more than one lakh people will attend these three-day Mahasabhas for the development of the Telugu language. He said that besides the main stage, special programmes will be organized on four other sub-stages on the festival days. About 25 types of Telugu traditional arts will be given place on these platforms.

He said that Bhasha Shobhayatra will be held in Rajahmundry on 2nd January with 25 Telugu Vibhava Shakatas.

Ghazal Srinivas said that our generation should enjoy this rare opportunity to celebrate the thousand years of Telugu glory. He said that the Andhra Saraswata Parishad organized the first International Telugu Conferences in Bhimavaram in 2022. With the slogan "Andhrameva Jayate", conferences and cultural programmes will be organized this time he said.

Thousands of students will give cultural performances on Telugu culture and Indianness. National and state-level leaders, presidents, film personalities, and public representatives will grace this occasion. On the occasion of the thousandth anniversary of Raja Raja Narendra's coronation, Sahasra Kavita Nirajanam will be held with a thousand poems.

He said that arrangements are being made so that 15 thousand people can watch the cultural events. It is announced that representatives and heirs of various Telugu dynasties will be honored on this occasion. He said that the performances with all the art forms and folk crafts belonging to the Telugu language will go on as an eye feast.

Vice President of the Telugu Saraswata Parishad, Sahasravadhani Kadimella Varaprasad said that without language, human survival is impossible. He said that the Telugu language would not have been live without Rajaraja Narendra and Nannayya. He said that Rajamahendravaram is the most suitable venue for Telugu language festivals. Principal of the GIET Sharma, Kesiraju Ramprasad, Babusree, and others participated in the conference as coordinators of the festival.
















