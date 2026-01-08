Interstate gang held, Rs 50L booty recovered

Chittoor: In a major break-through, Palamaner police arrested three notorious inter-state thieves linked to dozens of house burglaries and chain snatchings across the State and Karnataka.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Chittoor district SP Tushar Dudi revealed the case details, adding that 210 gm gold and diamond jewellery, worth approximately Rs 50 lakh, a car and two motorcycles were recovered. The SP said the gang members are facing several criminal cases, with crimes spanned across Palamaner and Punganur in Chittoor district, Gangavaram, Bengaluru, Mulbagal, Bangarupet, Kolar, and Krishnagiri. Following a complaint lodged on July 18 at Palamaneru urban police station, SDPO Degala Prabhakar with special teams, with the help of technical surveillance and intelligence from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, nabbed them at Nagamangalam Flyover on Chittoor-Bengaluru highway on January 6. SP Tushar informed that 76.66 gm from Punganur house burglary, 13 gm from chain snatching in Punganur, 13 gm from Krishnagiri, and 23.47 grams from Gangavaram.

The arrested includes A1 Rayapati Venkaiah (49), A2 Nagul Meera (27), and A3 Yakkanti Thulasi Rami Reddy (26).