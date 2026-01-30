Int’l conference on SDGs ignites collaboration at VSU

Nellore: A two-day international conference, ‘Advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through Multidisciplinary Collaboration’, launched with great enthusiasm on Thursday at Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) in Nellore. Hosted by Department of Social Work and funded by PM–USHA, the event gathers global experts to bridge the gap between academic research and social welfare.

VSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the ceremony by emphasising that the UN’s SDGs—particularly poverty eradication, education, and healthcare—require practical implementation rather than just scholarly publication.

Supporting this vision, Registrar Dr K Suneetha noted that the conference serves as a vital compass for new directions in social development. In his keynote address, Dr Manmohan Singh University V-C Prof Ramesh B highlighted the duty of educational institutions in tackling global challenges through integrated research. Azizul Yadi Bin Yaakop from Universiti Malaysia Terengganu stressed that cross-border exchanges of best practices are essential for accelerating SDG progress. Scholars like Muhammad Abi Sofian Abdul Haim presented findings alongside numerous participants via hybrid (offline and online) modes. Coordinated by Dr R Madhumathi and attended by University Principal Prof Ch Vijaya, the conference will continue for two days, featuring intensive technical sessions and scholarly debates aimed at creating actionable pathways for societal growth.