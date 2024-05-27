Live
- Hyderabad: 13-year-old boy hit by truck on ORR, dies
- Hyderabad: Volunteers hold cleanup drive at Kapra Lake
- Bapatla: Counselling conducted for history sheeters
- Hyderabad: Heavy winds, thunderstorms hit city; 2 die in treefall at Keesara
- Hyderabad: Cops outsmart smartphone thieves, 713 pieces seized
- Hyderabad: Praveen Kumar levelling baseless allegations against Jupally
- Hyderabad: It’s a family day out at Nehru Zoo as Sunday draws 30,000 visitors
- ACA increases wages of umpires, scorers
- Hyderabad City RWAs tap GHMC, HMDA for sustainable flooding solutions
- Walkathon held to promote environmental awarenes
Visakhapatnam: To build environmental awareness among people and encourage them to save the planet, HPCL Visakh Refinery organised a series of...
Visakhapatnam: To build environmental awareness among people and encourage them to save the planet, HPCL Visakh Refinery organised a series of eco-friendly activities on Sunday as a prelude to the ‘World Environment Day’. As part of the celebrations, a vibrant walkathon was conducted at Malkapuram, where employees and other officials participated to raise awareness among the people. Following the walkathon, volunteers launched a beach cleaning drive at Yarada beach.
Engaging local residents in discussions and interactive sessions that are aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of environmental issues, HPCL Refinery hosted a community awareness programme at Yarada village.”We feel glad to see such enthusiasm and support from the villagers for the celebration,” said L V S Nageswara Rao, CGM-Operations.
These activities serve as a reminder of the critical role played in safeguarding the planet for future generations.
“By coming together as a community, we can bring in a positive change and create a more sustainable world,” said Ch Ratnakara Rao, CGM.