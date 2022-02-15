IPS officer Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy appointed as the new DGP of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang has been transferred and the government has appointed Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, the current Chief of Intelligence, as the new DGP. The state government has issued orders to this effect. Rajendranath Reddy will take on full additional responsibilities as DGP. The new DGP is a 1992 batch IPS officer who served as the Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. He also served as a Drug Control Officer.



On the other hand, Gautam Sawang was ordered to report in GAD until further orders. Although Gautam Sawang's term of office is until July 2023, the transfer has evoked debate over the political circles.

There are also discussions that things have changed recently after government employees held a program in Vijayawada on the 3rd of this month. Despite being told that the protest was not allowed, a large number of employees came to Vijayawada. The government is deeply dissatisfied with the massive influx of employees and sought an explanation from DGP.