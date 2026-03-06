IPS officer Sunil Naik questioned

Guntur: Police officials led by SP and Investigation Officer Damodar questioned senior IPS officer M Sunil Naik, in connection with the custodial torture of Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Raghurama Krishnam Raju at CCS office here on Thursday. The inquiry which started at 10 am continued till 5 in the evening. The investigation is expected to continue for another four days.

Officials conducted an in-depth probe into several aspects during the inquiry. Sunil Naik, who is listed as the 7th accused in the Raghurama Krishnam Raju case, appeared for questioning.

According to sources, SP Damodar questioned him regarding how many people were present on the day of the alleged custodial torture incident. Sunil Naik reportedly stated that he had no knowledge about the case. Sources said that Damodar asked whether he was aware that his name had been included as the 7th accused in the case.

Sunil Naik reportedly stated that his name was deliberately included as an accused. It may be mentioned here that following the directions of the High Court, he attended for questioning. The High Court directed not to arrest him.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju lodged a complaint at Nagarampalem Police Station in connection with his custodial torture on July 11, 2024, U/S 307 of IPC and 326 of IPC and other charges.