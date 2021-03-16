IRCS cycle rally to reach Ongole on March 22

Ongole: Prakasam district IRCS Chairman P Prakash Babu said that the cycle rally from Anantapur to Vijayawada being taken out as part of the centenary celebrations of Indian Red Cross Society will reach Ongole.

Addressing a press meet held at the new IRCS facility in Ongole on Monday, Prakash explained that following the directions of Andhra Pradesh unit president of Indian Red Cross Society and Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, they are conducting a cycle rally to commemorate the 100 years of service of the organisation in the country. He said that the cycle rally will be conducted in two routes, one from Srikakulam to Vijayawada and another from Anantapur to Vijayawada under the leadership of IRCS AP chairman Dr Arumulla Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday and reach Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on March 25.

Prakash explained that the cycle rally will reach the Mini Stadium in Ongole on March 22 en route creating awareness in the public on blood donation, environment and health. He said that many cultural programmes will be performed at the stadium from 2 pm in the presence of about 3,000 Junior and Youth Red Cross members. District president of the IRCS and collector Dr Pola Bhaskara and SP Siddharth Kaushal also participate as guests.

Later, a cycle rally will be conducted with the participants in the programme through Prakasam Bhavan, Trunk road, Mastan Dargah, old market, RTC bus stand, new market, Rangarayudu tank, Saibaba temple, District Court, Sivalayam, Municipal Office and ends at the Prakasam Bhavan centre, he added.