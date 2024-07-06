Irrigation works to be taken up on a war footing

Vijayawada : Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu said that irrigation works will be taken up on a war footing to provide water facility to tail-end lands. The minister conducted a review with irrigation officials at the Secretariat on Friday.

Later, speaking to media persons, Ramanaidu said that officials were asked to focus on inflow and outflows in various projects and maintenance of canals. Steps will be taken to desilt the canals for free flow of water. He said maintenance of irrigation projects will be improved.

The minister said due to negligence of previous YSRCP government, the gates of Gundlakamma, Pulichintala and Annamayya projects were washed away resulting only 0.5 tmc ft water reserves out of 30 to 40 tmc ft water reserves.

He also observed that owing to the apathy of previous government towards Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme in the past four years, leakages were noticed in the project. He said 15 pumps of Pattiseema were working at present and steps will be taken to operate all the 21 pumps of the lift irrigation scheme to provide water to Krishna delta.

Ramanaidu said priority will be given to supply water to all the regions by improving the maintenance of projects.