Isolated heavy rains forecast for Seema, coastal AP

Vijayawada: Heavy rains have been forecast for Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions for the next three days - October 11 to 13.

According to Meteorological centre, Amaravati, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 11.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on October 12.

Heavy rain has been forecast in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in isolated places in North Coastal districts, Yanam, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Rayalaseema on October 14.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema on October 15. Director, Meteorological centre, Amaravati, said a cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu & neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

On the other hand, major reservoirs in the State received huge inflows of floodwater on Monday. Pulichintala received 1,33,529 cusecs, Sagar 1,40,441 and Srisailam 1,41,339 cusecs. Surplus water is being released from the reservoirs in Krishna basin.