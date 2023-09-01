ISRO chairman offers prayers at Srichengalamma temple in Sullurpet ahead of Aditya L-1 launch

ISRO Chairman Dr. Somanath performed a special pooja at the Srichengalamma temple in Sullurpet on Friday, seeking the success of the Aditya L-1 launch. Everything is prepared for the launch of the PSLV C-57 rocket, scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.50 am. During the occasion, ISRO Chairman Dr. Somnath mentioned that the lander and rover from Chandrayaan-3 that reached the moon are functioning successfully. He also announced that Gaganyaan will launch a rocket in the first or second week of October, and the Insat 3DS satellite will be sent to space using GSLV Mark-2. Furthermore, ISRO Chairman Somnath revealed that the SSLV rocket will be launched in November.









The Aditya-L1 satellite will be launched by the PSLV C57 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Tirupati district, on Saturday. ISRO scientists will conduct the experiment from the second launch site at 11.50 am. The countdown process will commence on Friday at 11.50 am.

A mission readiness meeting took place at the Brahmaprakash Hall in SHAR on Thursday. All tests for the PSLV C57 rocket have been completed, and it has been handed over to the Launch Authorization Board (Lab). Lab Chairman Rajarajan conducted further tests for the rocket and officially announced the countdown and launch time. ISRO Chairman Somnath will arrive in SHAR on Friday to review the process with fellow scientists and oversee the countdown.