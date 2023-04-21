ISRO chairman visits Sri Chengalamma temple ahead of PSLV C-55 launch in Sullurupeta

Ahead of PSLV C-55 launch, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman Dr. Somnath visited Sreechangalamma Parameshwari Temple in Sullurupeta to seek blessings of the deity. Somnath performed special pooja with rocket pattern.



Meanwhile, PSLV C-55 will be launched at 2.20 pm on Saturday. The countdown for the launch will begin today at 12.50 pm and continue for a full 25 hours and 30 minutes.



ISRO will send the 741 kg Leon-2 and 16 kg Lum Light-4 satellites to space through this rocket. A group of foreign scientists reached the Sriharikota rocket center of Tirupati district in the background of this launch.



Heavy security arrangements were made there. Extensive inspections of CISF forces were carried out on land, surface and sea shores. Entry of others into SHAR vicinity is prohibited.