ISRO scientists visits Tirumala temple ahead of Chardrayaan 3 launch

The ISRO scientists visited Tirumala temple and participated in the service of Swami during the offering break. As a symbolic gesture, a special pooja was conducted at Lord Venkateswara Swamy using miniature models of Chandrayaan-3.

The launch of Chandrayaan-3, which is highly anticipated by the people of India, is scheduled to take place on the 14th of this month. The Geo Synchronous Launch Vehicle MK-3 (LVM-3) rocket will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on Friday.

ISRO scientists have been working diligently to ensure that the mission is successful and that the experiment does not miss its target. The focus is now on the LVM-3 rocket, which will carry the orbiter, lander, and rover to the moon as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This rocket is said to have many special features, according to the scientists involved in the project.