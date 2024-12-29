ISRO set to launch PSLV C60 Rocket on December 30

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the PSLV C60 rocket from its second launch pad at Sriharikota on December 30 at 9:58pm. With all preparations completed, the countdown will commenced today at 8:58 PM under the supervision of ISRO Chairman S. Somnath. This will mark a significant moment as the PSLV C60 represents the 62nd mission in the PSLV series and the 18th experiment utilizing the PSLV core-alone configuration.

This launch follows the successful completion of 59 previous PSLV missions, showcasing ISRO's continued strength in space exploration. The PSLV C60 rocket will have an overall weight of 320 tonnes and will measure 44.5 meters in height. However, due to the absence of the PSLV 60k strap booster, its launch weight will be adjusted to 229 tonnes. The rocket will utilize liquid fuel in its second and fourth stages, while the third stage will employ solid fuel.

A highlight of this mission is the deployment of two satellites, developed by ISRO, known as Spadex – named Chaser and Target. Each satellite weighs 440 kilograms and is designed for advanced applications including space docking, formation flying, and various other spacecraft services. These satellites will play a crucial role in testing docking technology as India moves toward its future goal of constructing a space station, planned to coincide with the anticipated Chandrayaan-4 mission.

As excitement builds for the upcoming launch, ISRO continues to make strides in its ambitious space exploration endeavors.