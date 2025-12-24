ISRO successfully launched l LVM3-M rocket from SHAR in Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in its commercial launch capabilities with the successful deployment of the 'LVM3-M' rocket, aptly nicknamed the 'Bahubali' rocket, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota on Wednesday.

This successful mission saw ISRO successfully place the advanced American communication satellite, Blue Bird Block-2, into orbit. Weighing in at approximately 6,100 kilograms, this launch marks another notable achievement for ISRO.

The operation was executed by ISRO’s commercial wing, NewSpace India Limited, in partnership with American firm AE Space Mobile, underscoring the growing collaboration between Indian and American space enterprises.