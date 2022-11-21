  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ISRO to launch PSLV C 54 on November 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

ISRO to launch PSLV C 54 on November 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
x

ISRO to launch PSLV C 54 on November 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Highlights

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C54) at 11.56 am on the 26th of this month.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C54) at 11.56 am on the 26th of this month from the Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR in Tirupati district.

Through the launch, India's 960 kg Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) satellite and 8 other satellites will be sent into space orbit.

Four satellites named Thibold-1, Thibold-2, Anand, jointly developed by India-Bhutan countries aka INS-2B and Astrocast-2 from Switzerland will be sent into orbit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X