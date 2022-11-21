ISRO to launch PSLV C 54 on November 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C54) at 11.56 am on the 26th of this month from the Satish Dhawan Space Center SHAR in Tirupati district.

Through the launch, India's 960 kg Oceansat-3 (EOS-06) satellite and 8 other satellites will be sent into space orbit.



Four satellites named Thibold-1, Thibold-2, Anand, jointly developed by India-Bhutan countries aka INS-2B and Astrocast-2 from Switzerland will be sent into orbit.