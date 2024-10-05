It is unfortunate to have Kakani in politics: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalle MLA and TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised that it is very unfortunate that people like former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy is in politics, who looted sand worth crores of rupees in the mask of power. Addressing a press meet at party office here on Friday, the TDP leader pointed out that it was proved that 2,73,500 tonnes of sand worth Rs 91.7 crore was illegally dug and transported from Surayapalem, Viruvuru reaches in Sarvepalle constituency, which was backed by Kakani Govardhan Reddy from December 2023 to June 4 June 2024.

He said Mines department has imposed a penalty of Rs 37crore to JP Ventures Company owner Bachala Suresh Kumar Reddy alias Chinni, who is YSRCP leader and a close follower of Kakani, after the allegations over illegal sand transportation from Viruvuru sand reach were proved. The MLA stated that he was making these allegations after collecting documentary evidences through Right to Information Act (RTA) from the Mining department. He questioned, “Is it possible to smuggle sand for that contractor without the support of Kakani Govardhan Reddy?’

He also alleged that gravel was illegally dug from Sarvepalle reservoir, Kanupuru tank, Ramadasu Kandrika, Eedagali, while quartz from Varadapuram, Marupuru, Mogulluru, Mudigedu areas in the constituency backed by Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Somireddy criticised that mining department officials washed off their hands by issuing notices, while skipping the main culprit A-1 accused Kakani in the sand scam.

He demanded the mining officials to conduct comprehensive enquiry over the illegal sand, gravel and quartz mining between 2019- 2024 as he will not compromise over the issue till Kakani Govardhan Reddy was sent behind bars.